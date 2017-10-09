Giant announces recall of granola

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets have announced a recall of granola following a recall by General Mills.

Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola has been removed from shelves because it may contain almonds, an ingredient not listed on the label.

The voluntarily recalled product is otherwise safe to eat if consumers do not have an almond allergy.

The following product has been recalled:

Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola, 15.6 oz., UPC 2190874329 with Better if Used by Dates of 20MAR2018 and 21MAR2018

Giant/Martin’s has not received any reports of illnesses.

Customers who purchased the recalled product can bring their receipts to a Giant or Martin’s store for a full refund.

For additional information, call General Mills at 1-800-624-4123 or Giant/Martin’s customer service at 1-888-814-4268.

