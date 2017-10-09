‘Blade Runner 2049’ pulls in older guys, but few others

NEW YORK (AP) – “Blade Runner 2049” had the pedigree, the stars and the stellar reviews. But even though the highly touted sequel had seemingly everything going for it, something didn’t click with audiences.

The big-budget, handsomely crafted sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic opened surprisingly weak at the North American box office. According to studio estimates Sunday, “2049” grossed $31.5 million, a poor start for a movie that cost at least $150 million to make.

The problem “Blade runner 2049” ran into is clear from opening-weekend data. The audience was overwhelmingly male and over the age of 25. The movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, simply failed to pull in moviegoers beyond fans of the 1982 original.

The Kate Winslet-Idris Elba adventure romance “The Mountain Between Us” debuted in second with $10.1 million. The horror hit “It” followed in third with $9.7 million in its fifth week.