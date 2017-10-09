Assault victim struck in face with door, police say

WHTM Staff Published:
(Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The victim of an assault in Carlisle was struck in the face with a door during an incident last week, according to police.

Carlisle police were called shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday to a reported domestic incident in the 1500 block of Ritner Highway (Route 11).

Investigators determined Richard Sherman, 53, attempted to enter a home, but he was stopped at the door. When he tried to force his way in, he caused the door to strike his victim in the face, according to police.

Charges of simple assault and harassment were filed.

Sherman was jailed before he posted bail, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

