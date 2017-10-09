64th edition of Manheim Farm Show brings new show ring

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – It was raining and humid, but that didn’t stop the crowds coming to the start of the Manheim Farm Show on Monday.

Marilyn Wiegand made sure to stop and see the pigs with her three grandsons. Her oldest grandson told ABC27 News his favorite animals were “the pigs, the cows, and the goats”.

All three of his favorite animals will be on display this week for the 64th edition of the Manheim Farm Show, the last of Lancaster County’s seven fairs.

“We’ve already had people call last week wondering when our 2018 Farm Show is,” show president Marlin Becker said, “They set vacation time aside to come. It’s kind of like a homecoming for the people that grew up in this area.”

The 2017 version of the show brings something new for the thousands of people who are expected to visit the grounds near Manheim Central High School.

On Monday, a new show and sale ring was displayed. It cost $200,000 for farm show organizers.

“They were working on the sound system this morning yet,” Becker said. “It’s a big expanded show ring.”

Animals and agriculture are always a big draw, but no one leaves on an empty stomach.

Terry Rohrer, of Manheim, had three bags of french fries to go. She was taking them home for dinner for her family.

“(We might get) a steak sandwich,” she said, “or maybe a meatball sandwich and cheeseburger.”

The show wraps up on Friday.