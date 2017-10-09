35-second returns? Walmart speeds up online purchase returns

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In an Aug. 26, 2016 file photo, people walk in and out of a Walmart store, in Dallas. Walmart is testing a delivery service using its own store employees, who will deliver packages ordered online while driving home from their regular work shifts. The world's largest retailer says workers can choose to participate and would be paid. The service is being tested at two stores in New Jersey and one in Arkansas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Walmart is making new moves to speed up the return process for online purchases.

The first change will come next month, when customers will be able to start the return process on Walmart’s app. After that, they can bring the item to a store, scan a barcode with their smartphone and drop it off with an employee at an express lane at the customer service desk. The new process will take about 35 seconds or less.

In December, customers will be able to keep items ordered online that the retailer would discard if returned, such as opened makeup, a bruised fruit or a bottle of floor cleaner that was damaged during delivery. Shoppers would scan the item with their smartphone and get an instant refund.

