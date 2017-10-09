2nd person dies after crash near Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A second person has died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Franklin County.

Anna B. Suders, 73, of Marion, was a passenger in a Dodge Caravan that collided with a Chevrolet Geo on WCN Drive in Guilford Township. She died at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, state police in Chambersburg said in a news release Monday.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 26-year-old Brian M. Cornett of Harrisonville, died at the scene.

Police said the Chevy was traveling north on WCN Drive and crossed the center line before colliding with the Dodge around 10 a.m.

The driver of the Chevy, 24-year-old Chelsea D. Regester of Waynesboro, was flown to University of Maryland Medical Center for treatment of severe internal injuries, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, 70-year-old Franklin L. Suders Jr, was taken to Meritus Medical Center.