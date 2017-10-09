2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, a woman is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills as patients are evacuated after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane Irma in Hollywood, Fla. After 11 nursing home residents died in the sweltering heat of hurricane-induced power outages, Florida's nursing home industry is now on a collision course with Gov. Rick Scott. Days after Hurricane Irma ravaged the state, Scott used his emergency powers to put in place new rules that require nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have generators capable of providing backup power for four days. The Republican governor, who normally brags about eliminating regulations on businesses, gave nursing homes 60 days to comply. Nursing home officials say they can't. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Two women who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman told The Associated Press on Monday that Cecilia Franco, 90, and Francesca Andrade, 95, died from ailments suffered when the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost power Sept. 10 during the hurricane’s passage.

On Sept. 13, eight residents died and other residents were evacuated from the sweltering facility after the electric transformer that powered the facility’s air conditioning was damaged during the storm. Grossman didn’t say exactly when the women died, but said police are treating the deaths as part of the criminal investigation.

The Miami Herald reports Franco’s husband Miguel Antonio Franco, who also had lived at the home, died Sept. 13.

No one has been charged.

The state has suspended the home’s license. Last week, the facility let go of 245 workers, including doctors, nurses, therapists and others.

