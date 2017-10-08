Red Cross assisting residents after overnight apartment fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There were no injuries reported following an overnight apartment fire in Dauphin County.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, officers arrived to find a fire in the 400 block of Amherst Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Everyone was evacuated safely.

The fire was ruled accidental and originated on a second floor balcony, police said.

The American Red Cross said on Twitter it is assisting nine adults and three children.

