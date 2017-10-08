Police searching for missing Lancaster County teenager

By Published:
Dominick Schoonmaker

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help in finding a teenager who ran away from his home Sunday night.

Dominick Schoonmaker, 14, ran away from home, in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Columbia, just before 6 pm.

Dominick is 5’1″ and 83 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and black “Jordan” sweatpants.

He was seen by his family members riding a chrome, BMX style bicycle on Columbia Avenue in Mountville Bourough, toward Lancaster City.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

