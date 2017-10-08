Police alert residents after woman is scammed out of $8,000

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are warning residents after a woman was scammed out of $8,000.

According to the West Manheim Township Police Department, a scammer called the victim claiming to be her grandson. The scammer claimed to be in a traffic crash and caught with marijuana in his car.

A second scammer, posing as a police officer, told the victim to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards at Walmart and transfer the balance to them.

Police say the victim fell for the ruse.

The scammers continued to contact the victim over the course of three days and convinced her to send more money, claiming it was for an attorney, the judge, and jail fees. According to police, the victim was scammed out of $8,000 altogether.

Police say they are rarely able to learn the identity of scammers or prosecute such cases and victims may not be able to get their money back.

Police are urging residents to educate their friends and family, especially those that are seniors, about these tricks.

Scammers can change their caller ID to appear as someone else, even a legitimate agency.

Residents are urged to always verify facts, especially if they are called about a relative in peril.

Police also advise that gift cards should not be used as a form of payment and money should not be sent under pressure.

