Pennsylvania GOP crosses Trump divide from 2016 to 2018

MARC LEVY, The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
In this July 24, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections, issuing new rules Friday that take another step in rolling back the Obama health care law. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The candidates widely seen as favorites to become the Pennsylvania GOP’s 2018 nominees for U.S. senator and governor are unabashed supporters of President Donald Trump.

That’s a big change from last year, when Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey ran for re-election as a critic of Trump.

Scott Wagner, who is running for governor, and Congressman Lou Barletta, who is running for U.S. Senate, say they see supporting Trump as a safe bet with voters rather than a risky campaign companion.

They are running for their party’s nominations in a coming midterm election that, if it follows historical patterns, will be unkind to the president’s party.

Trump supporters do not necessarily have an overwhelming sentiment to rely on next year: he barely eked out a victory over Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania.

