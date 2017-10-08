One ejected in double-fatal crash in Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Franklin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg, a crash involving an SUV and a farm tractor happened around 3 p.m. on Wayne Highway (Route 316), south of Rock Hill Road in Quincy Township.

The SUV, traveling northbound, drifted over into the southbound lane and collided with the tractor, police said.

A passenger was ejected from the SUV and appeared not to have been wearing a seat belt, according to police.

That person and the driver of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

