Non-profit group run by elementary school students looks for winter coat donations

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – Winter’s not far off, and you’re probably starting to hear from charitable organizations collecting items so families can stay warm, but a group in York County is different. It’s founded by a six-year-old boy.

Coats of Friendship is a 501(c)3 non-profit group run by eight students at Friendship Elementary School in Glen Rock. They recently kicked off this year’s drive to collect new or used winter coats and accessories.

Tristan Rankin is in fourth grade, and founded the organization at just six years old, after seeing a video of a homeless man cold in a park.

“I knew that was a reality, so I wanted to make people not feel like that. I just started collected coats and giving them out,” Rankin said.

Coats of Friendship collected more than 700 coats last year. The goal this year is to get 1,000 by Thanksgiving. You can donate at York College and any school in the Southern York County School District. Coats of Friendship also has a Facebook page.

Dawn White will have the full story and where the items will be distributed tonight at 11.