Man used ammunition to rob Mechanicsburg bank, police say

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Cumberland County Prison after police say he used ammunition to rob a bank.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a man walked into the Fulton Bank at 6520 Carlisle Pike, placed ammunition on the bank teller’s desk, and demanded cash, police said.

The masked man did not seem to have any other weapons, according to police.

The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Christopher Lee Mortoff, of East Berlin, was pulled over in a maroon Kia SUV near Interstate 81. According to police, Mortoff fled the bank with cash and first traveled from the Silver Spring Commons parking lot to Route 114 westbound prior to the traffic stop.

According to court documents, Mortoff is charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats, robbery and theft by unlawful taking.

Mortoff was unable to post $300,000 bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday.

Witnesses of the bank robbery are asked to contact either Lt. Leroy Hippensteel or Det. Andrew Bassler with the Silver Spring Township Police Department by calling 717-697-0607.

