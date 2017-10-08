Lancaster It’s Going to the Dogs raised money for local rescues, shelters, K-9 unit

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of dogs filled the streets of downtown Lancaster Saturday for It’s Going to the Dogs.

The event featured food, music, a photo booth, and shopping, as well as local rescues, shelters, and the Lancaster City Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Proceeds from the event benefitted animal welfare organizations and promoted awareness of adopting rescue animals.

“You don’t have to go to a breeder to even get a purebred dog. There’s oodles of them here in Lancaster where you can get purebred dogs or breed mixes,” said Suzanne Long, editor of Lancaster County Magazine.

ABC27’s Dawn White emceed the dog runway fashion show. It featured fashions from Selga, which is designed by Festoon and made in Lancaster County. The adoptable pups from that show will be featured in Monday’s Lancaster County Magazine.