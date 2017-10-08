Fatal crash outside Chambersburg under investigation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning in Franklin County.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Guilford Spring Road and WCN Drive in Guilford Township.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet GEO was traveling north on WCN Drive, when it crossed over the double yellow lines. It was then hit by a minivan traveling in the opposite direction.

A passenger in the GEO, Brian Cornett, 26, was killed in the crash. The driver, as well as the driver and a passenger in the minivan, were all taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

