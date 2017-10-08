Fatal crash outside Chambersburg under investigation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning in Franklin County.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Guilford Spring Road and WCN Drive in Guilford Township.

According to the Franklin Fire Company, multiple ambulances were requested to the scene of the rollover crash.

A coroner was also requested to the scene for one deceased person, the fire company said on Facebook.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.