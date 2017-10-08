Community raises money for service dog for child with autism

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Jordan Woodruff’s family knew a service dog could help him with his autism. What they didn’t know was how they were going to pay for it.

Service dogs can help search for children with autism if they wander off, prevent them from wandering in the first place, and distract from meltdowns.

When word got out that it would cost the Woodruff family $17,000 to purchase a service dog, the community came together to show support and raise the necessary funds through a Bingo tournament on Saturday in Chambersburg.

“Autism is a part of so many people’s lives,” Jordan’s mothe

r, Jacqueline Woodruff said. “And every day, as families, we fight for our children. Everything they deserve. And, I say to all the parents out there that have children with autism, just keep fighting.”

The organization 4 Paws for Ability is working with the Woodruff family to place a service dog in their home.