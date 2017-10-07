World Cup fever spreads to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Move over, NFL! Pennsylvania residents are now flocking to a bar in Susquehanna Township to watch the U.S. Men’s soccer.

Fans packed Mr G’s Place on Friday night to watch the World Cup Qualifying match against Panama.

The match opened with Hershey-born Christian Pulisic scoring a field-length attack just eight minutes in. The star from Hershey then split the defense with a pass that set up Jozy Altidore for the first of the forward’s two goals. The 4-0 rout of Panama ends a three-match winless streak in World Cup qualifying.

Georgio Giannaris, the owner of Mr G’s Place, says soccer’s fan base is growing. “People come together and it used to be an eagles bar now they call it the soccer bar. We are so blessed and so happy we have a great team and I think we will be in the World Cup and the party will be bigger and better then.”

The US will play Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

40.310991 -76.894138