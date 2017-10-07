Steelton skate park attracting people from all over the region and beyond

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Steelton Skate Park replaced the tennis courts at Municipal Park in the borough and has been open for a few weeks.

The plan was for the skate park to attract people in the area.

Skaters from Dauphin, Cumberland, York, Perry and Lancaster counties are visiting the park weekly.

Andrea Cervantes lives across the street from the park and says the noise is not out of the ordinary.

“There has been nothing out of the norm,” said Cervantes. “It is just like any other park, and then when it closes at 8 p.m. it’s quiet until the next day.”

Borough officials want the park skaters to spend money in the community.

John Howell says that is taking place every day.

“You skate for hours and you get thirsty, there are stores you can buy a cold drink,” said Howell. “If you are hungry, there are places you can get something to eat.”

Ernesto Alejandrez is the owner of Giovanni’s Pizza Grill & Bakery and says foot traffic has picked up since the skate park opened.

“I am seeing a lot of new faces,” said Alejandrez. “They are enjoying what they like to do and they benefit, and so do local businesses.”

