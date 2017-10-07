Police seek escapee from York County Prison

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police are on the lookout for a York County Prison work release escapee.

On October 1, 31-year-old Reynaldo Figueroa left his work release center and never returned.

Figueroa was working at the Metro Diner and was last seen getting into a dark green vehicle.

Police believe Figueroa may be in the Allentown, Lancaster or York county areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in York, at 717-428-1011.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.