Penn State has taken a 17-0 lead over Northwestern, on the road, in the third quarter. The Nittany Lions got on the board first with a short field goal. Then connected late in the first half when Trace McSorely threw a 10 yard touchdown pass to Tommy Stevens to give Penn State the 10-0 halftime lead.

Saquon Barkley one yard touchdown leap has put Penn State in control at 17-0 in the third quarter. The game is being seen live on abc27