Pence plans to visit Las Vegas on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Las Vegas this weekend to take part in a ceremony marking the deadliest shooting rampage in modern U.S. history.

City officials said Friday that the vice president will speak at an event set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the City Council chambers.

A community interfaith unity walk to City Hall will be held earlier Saturday.

Organizers plan to release a flock of doves after Pence’s speech to commemorate each of the victims killed in the Sunday night rampage on the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities say 58 people were killed and nearly 500 injured in a 10-minute fusillade of bullets fired from an upper-story Mandalay Bay hotel room window into a country music festival below.

The gunman killed himself before police reached him.