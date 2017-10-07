One man dead after DUI crash in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. – (WHTM) One man is died after a car accident in South Middleton Township, according to State Police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night near East Springville Road.

State Police officials said the driver of the vehicle, 21 year-old Elijah Oleary, was under the influence at the time.

His vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a boulder before overturning and landing on its roof.

Oleary was found ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

40.166660 -77.131878