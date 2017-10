LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) Hess Brother’s Fruit Company has created a new apple variety called Sweet Cheeks.

The tart and sweet apple will be available in stores across the Midstate next year.

Owner, Fred Hess, gave abc27 News Daybreak a tour of the company’s facility off the Manheim Pike.

He also said this season’s apples taste great thanks to all of the rain we had during the summer.