Friday Night Football scores

AP-PA-FBH–Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Abington 35, Council Rock North 14
Abraham Lincoln 48, Philadelphia George Washington 22
Aliquippa 28, Clairton 0
Allentown Dieruff 30, Pleasant Valley 14
Altoona 48, Hempfield Area 47
Archbishop Wood 49, Father Judge 19
Athens 52, Holy Redeemer 7
Baldwin 49, Connellsville 0
Beaver Area 57, Ellwood City 14
Belle Vernon 28, Trinity 21
Bellefonte 35, Penns Valley 20
Bellwood-Antis 48, West Branch 14
Berks Catholic 76, Hamburg 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 30, Portage Area 26
Bermudian Springs 54, York County Tech 7
Berwick 36, Pittston Area 0
Bethel Park 27, Seneca Valley 14
Big Spring 25, Greencastle Antrim 20
Bishop McCort 35, Westmont Hilltop 7
Blackhawk 14, Ambridge 7
Blue Mountain 20, Pottsville 6
Boyertown 24, Owen J Roberts 21
Brentwood 35, South Allegheny 32
Bristol 50, Valley Forge Military 6
Brockway 49, Elk County Catholic 12
Brookville 64, Moniteau 28
Burgettstown 34, Bethlehem Center 22
California 42, Carmichaels 7
Cambria Heights 33, Penn Cambria 12
Camp Hill 40, Boiling Springs 7
Canfield S. Range, Ohio 34, Sharon 14
Canon-McMillan 28, Shaler 21
Carbondale 41, Scranton Holy Cross 13
Carlisle 36, Susquehanna Township 28
Cedar Cliff 40, Hershey 12
Central Columbia 48, Hughesville 14
Central Dauphin East 35, Central Dauphin 31
Central Martinsburg 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Central Mountain 28, Shamokin 14
Central Valley 38, Hopewell 16
Central York 52, New Oxford 12
Charleroi 57, Chartiers-Houston 0
Chartiers Valley 32, Moon 13
Chestnut Ridge 45, Mountain Ridge, Md. 14
Claysburg-Kimmel 29, Juniata Valley 25
Clearfield 35, Tyrone 7
Coatesville 63, West Chester East 14
Cocalico 55, Cedar Crest 6
Conestoga Valley 32, Lebanon 24
Conneaut Area 60, Oil City 58, 5OT
Conrad Weiser 21, Reading 13
Corry 49, Girard 20
Coudersport 30, Smethport 12
Council Rock South 35, Bensalem 14
Crestwood 42, Tunkhannock 18
Cumberland Valley 36, State College 21
Curwensville 14, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 11
Dallas 21, Wallenpaupack 20
Dallastown Area 21, Northeastern 14
Danville 48, Lewisburg 28
Delaware Valley 55, Williamsport 17
Delone 49, Biglerville 27
Derry 41, Mount Pleasant 9
Dover 21, Kennard-Dale 7
Downingtown East 28, Downingtown West 14
Dunmore 35, Susquehanna 0
East Allegheny 14, Avonworth 13
East Juniata 33, Millersburg 8
Easton 34, East Stroudsburg North 0
Elizabeth Forward 50, Yough 0
Elwood City Riverside 34, Neshannock 14
Emmaus 55, Nazareth Area 42
Erie Cathedral Prep 33, Warren De La Salle, Mich. 23
Erie McDowell 30, Erie High 22
Exeter 38, Muhlenberg 17
Farrell 41, Fort Leboeuf 14
Forest Hills 46, Central Cambria 20
Fort Cherry 37, Avella 0
Fox Chapel 41, Hampton 23
Frankford 35, Kensington 0
Frazier 46, Brownsville 6
Frederick, Md. 42, James Buchanan 26
Freeport 49, Apollo-Ridge 7
Garden Spot 49, Ephrata 7
Garnet Valley 34, Marple Newtown 31
Gateway 48, Plum 14
General McLane 56, Northwestern 13
Gettysburg 35, Eastern York 15
Glendale 26, Moshannon Valley 14
Gratz 40, Philadelphia Central 0
Great Valley 36, Oxford 28
Greater Johnstown 42, Bedford 28
Greater Latrobe 24, Armstrong 21
Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Riverview 0
Greensburg Salem 31, Albert Gallatin 12
Grove City 42, Dubois 0
Halifax 40, St. Joseph’s Catholic 7
Hanover 38, Fairfield 20
Harbor Creek 16, Conneaut, Ohio 14
Harrisburg 82, Chambersburg 3
Hatboro-Horsham 21, Wissahickon 12
Haverford 34, Lower Merion 0
Hazleton Area 34, Scranton 8
Hempfield 25, Warwick 21
Hickory 30, Sharpsville 14
Hollidaysburg 42, Allderdice 6
Huntingdon 45, Bald Eagle Area 0
Imhotep Charter 50, West Philadelphia 0
Interboro 31, Chichester 28
Iroquois 55, Saegertown 14
Jeannette 42, Springdale 14
Jefferson-Morgan 21, Mapletown 6
Jenkintown 34, Morrisville 13
Jim Thorpe 42, North Schuylkill 18
Kane Area 54, Bradford 26
Karns City 35, Clarion-Limestone 34
Keystone 34, St. Marys 27
Keystone Oaks 20, Burrell 13
Knoch 56, Indiana 28
Lake-Lehman 42, Nanticoke Area 21
Lakeland 32, Riverside 20
Lampeter-Strasburg 46, Solanco 0
Lancaster Catholic 55, ELCO 3
Latin Charter 34, Fels 12
Laurel Highlands 25, West Mifflin 21
Lehighton 41, Tamaqua 35
Ligonier Valley 35, Homer-Center 6
Line Mountain 13, Upper Dauphin 0
Lower Dauphin 42, Mechanicsburg 0
Loyalsock 48, Warrior Run 14
Manheim Central 35, Elizabethtown 12
Manheim Township 35, Lancaster McCaskey 7
Maplewood 23, Eisenhower 0
Marian Catholic 41, Mahanoy Area 28
McGuffey 49, Southmoreland 16
McKeesport 48, Kiski Area 14
Meadville 77, Franklin 14
Mercyhurst Prep 48, Fairview 7
Meyersdale 38, Conemaugh Township 21
Mid Valley 21, Montrose 3
Middletown 17, Palmyra 10
Mohawk 27, New Brighton 13
Monessen 34, Northgate 25
Montgomery 34, Canton 7
Montour 24, Highlands 14
Mount Carmel 70, Milton 28
Mount Lebanon 35, Norwin 20
Mount Union 56, Everett 20
Neshaminy 21, Central Bucks South 14, OT
Neumann-Goretti 48, Bonner-Prendergast 6
Newport 14, Juniata 7
North Allegheny 27, Penn Hills 16
North Pocono 21, Western Wayne 12
Northern Bedford 49, Williamsburg 0
Northern Cambria 35, Marion Center 14
Northern Lebanon 35, Donegal 21
Northwest Area 55, Hanover Area 22
Northwestern Lehigh 14, Bangor 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 60, Catasauqua 28
Old Forge 32, Lackawanna Trail 20
Otto-Eldred 57, Cameron County 8
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 16, Rochester 13
Palisades 62, Palmerton 6
Palumbo 56, Edison 0
Panther Valley 30, Shenandoah Valley 6
Parkland 38, Bethlehem Catholic 24
Peddie, N.J. 51, The Hill School 12
Penn Charter 35, South Philadelphia 6
Penn Wood 20, Glen Mills 14
Penn-Trafford 20, Franklin Regional 13
Pennridge 26, Central Bucks West 6
Penns Manor 26, Purchase Line 22
Pennsbury 47, Harry S. Truman 32
Perkiomen Valley 28, Spring-Ford 7
Philadelphia Northeast 25, Springside Chestnut Hill 24
Philadelphia West Catholic 14, Germantown Academy 0
Phoenixville 41, Pottstown 6
Pine-Richland 56, Peters Township 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Butler 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 48, Laurel 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14, Upper Dublin 0
Pope John Paul II 35, Upper Merion 0
Port Allegany 20, Sheffield 7
Pottsgrove 48, Upper Perkiomen 24
Pottsville Nativity 38, Springfield Montco 22
Punxsutawney 34, Union/AC Valley(FB) 18
Quaker Valley 42, Beaver Falls 14
Quakertown 40, Cheltenham 6
Red Lion 54, South Western 21
Reynolds 54, Mercer 0
Ridley 14, Radnor 6
Ringgold 55, Uniontown 19
Saucon Valley 54, Northern Lehigh 6
Sayre Area 28, Bucktail 14
Schuylkill Haven 63, Minersville 21
Schuylkill Valley 42, Kutztown 6
Scranton Prep 37, Honesdale 0
Selinsgrove 47, Mifflinburg 12
Seneca 61, North East 24
Seton-LaSalle 45, Deer Lakes 7
Shade 36, Blacklick 20
Shikellamy 32, Jersey Shore 21
Shippensburg 21, Mifflin County 13
Slippery Rock 54, Lakeview 14
Somerset 34, Richland 28
Souderton 21, William Tennent 16
South Fayette 42, New Castle 33
South Park 39, Waynesburg Central 6
South Williamsport 42, Bloomsburg 14
Southern Columbia 42, Montoursville 7
Southern Huntingdon 48, Tussey Mountain 20
Southern Lehigh 42, Wilson 13
Springfield Delco 42, Harriton 8
Steel Valley 51, Carlynton 0
Steelton-Highspire 28, Camp Hill Trinity 27
Sto-Rox 36, Western Beaver 18
Strath Haven 44, Conestoga 7
Strawberry Mansion 32, Roxborough 10
Stroudsburg 38, Allentown Allen 0
Sun Valley 49, Octorara 21
Susquehannock 28, York Suburban 12
Thomas Jefferson 34, Mars 6
Towanda 7, North Penn-Mansfield 6
Tri-Valley 54, Pine Grove 0
Troy 33, Wyalusing 30
USO 12, Westinghouse 7
Union Area 22, Cornell 20
Union City 41, Cambridge Springs 32
Unionville 28, West Chester Rustin 21
United 49, Blairsville 29
Upper Darby 34, Penncrest 7
Upper St. Clair 21, West Allegheny 20, OT
Valley View 46, West Scranton 20
Warren 42, Titusville 18
Warren Howland, Ohio 30, Perry Traditional Academy 0
Washington 55, Bentworth 7
Waynesboro 31, West Perry 12
Wellsboro 75, Cowanesque Valley 0
West Chester Henderson 24, Kennett 14
West Greene 48, Leechburg 14
West Lawn Wilson 35, Penn Manor 12
West Middlesex 42, Cochranton 8
West Shamokin 44, Saltsburg 21
Whitehall 45, Bethlehem Freedom 37
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 35, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 7
Williams Valley 38, Susquenita 0
Wilmington 14, Greenville 6
Windber 48, North Star 20
Woodland Hills 17, North Hills 9
Wyoming Valley West 38, Abington Heights 7
Wyomissing 42, Twin Valley 7
York 48, Spring Grove 0
York Catholic 21, Littlestown 14