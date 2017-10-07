Fencing installed around site of Harrisburg wall collapse

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Fencing has been installed around the wall collapse at Cameron and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg.

Last year, a retaining wall collapsed onto Howard Tire & Auto Inc. The business was forced to close because no one ever cleaned up the debris from the collapse and it posed a danger to employees.

There was a big dispute over who owned the wall, the City of Harrisburg or McFarland Apartment Complex which is located right next to the wall. In July, a judge ruled the owners of the apartment complex owned the wall and they were responsible for the cleanup.

The owner of Howard Tire agreed he would install a fence around the site to protect his business from further damage and to keep vagrants out. However, the city and the owners of the McFarland Apartments will reimburse him for the work.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s