York mayor’s son arrested for assaulting her

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The 30-year-old son of York Mayor Kim Bracey is charged with assaulting her.

Brandon Terrell Anderson was arrested by York police on Sept. 30 on charges of simple assault and harassment, according to court documents.

Authorities say Anderson punched Bracey in the face, knocking her to the ground, and kicked her several times in her back, head and face before a bystander intervened.

Bracey released the following statement to ABC27’s Dawn White:

Like many people and the thousands of families you all hear me talk about, my son is battling an opioid addiction as well. Nobody, not even me, is immune from this epidemic, which is why we need to work tirelessly to solve it. Please respect my family’s privacy at this time, and send prayers for my family and I as we deal with this issue.

Court documents state a preliminary hearing for Anderson has been scheduled for Friday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.