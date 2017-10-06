Val’s Kids: Sahbay

Sahbay is a kind, gentle child that loves reptiles. He spent so time at Zoo America to check out a snake, turtle and lizard. This young man is polite and helpful. He’s athletic, enjoys baseball, football and soccer. Sahbay is on a traveling soccer team. When it comes to to finding him a permanent home.

“We’re looking for a family who will give him individual attention.. do the things he loves challenge him academically, commit to him taking him in adulthood, so he can become the self-sufficient individual we know he can be.” Adoption worker Karen Knodel said. Saybay does very well in school and is in accelerated classes. He would like to continue to have visitation with his siblings.