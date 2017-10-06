Spinning Harts Dance Studio: Putting a Spin on Fitness!

By Published:

The Spinning Harts Dance Studio offers a judgment free atmosphere where all are welcomed and have the freedom to express themselves through dance.

“All are encouraged to venture beyond their comfort zones and applauded for their journey to a healthier lifestyle.  Our dance studio offers pole dance, chair dance, belly dance, burlesque, twerk, Leblast and various fitness and stretching classes,” tells Tami Hartman, co-owner.

In celebration with ladies night, they’re offering half-off one pole dancing class—all you need to do is enter the promo code: GooddayPA!

Learn more about their classes online at www.spinningharts.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s