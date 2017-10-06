Spinning Harts Dance Studio: Putting a Spin on Fitness!

The Spinning Harts Dance Studio offers a judgment free atmosphere where all are welcomed and have the freedom to express themselves through dance.

“All are encouraged to venture beyond their comfort zones and applauded for their journey to a healthier lifestyle. Our dance studio offers pole dance, chair dance, belly dance, burlesque, twerk, Leblast and various fitness and stretching classes,” tells Tami Hartman, co-owner.

In celebration with ladies night, they’re offering half-off one pole dancing class—all you need to do is enter the promo code: GooddayPA!

Learn more about their classes online at www.spinningharts.com.