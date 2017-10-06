Police investigate threat by West Shore student

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a threat made by a student in the West Shore School District.

In a statement on the district’s website, Superintendent Todd Stoltz said Newberry Township police are investigating a situation that occurred after school Thursday involving threats made by a Crossroads Middle School student.

Stoltz said the administration will conduct its own investigation into the matter.

West Shore schools were operating under a regular schedule on Friday.

“We understand situations such as this can cause anxiety, but rest assured we are working with local officials to ensure we maintain a safe learning environment,” Stoltz said. “We appreciate your confidence in our ability to take all necessary actions to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and school visitors.”