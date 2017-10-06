Lower Allen Twp Police create “safe exchange zone”

Published:
(Lower Allen Township Police Department)

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) There is now a designated area for people to make exchanges in person in Lower Allen Township.

The “Safe Exchange Zone” is located in front of the municipal complex at 2233 Gettysburg Road.

The area is well lit, visible from the roadway and an HD camera will record the exchange.

“People can do these exchanges anywhere but it is important to us to have it in a safe place. It is even more important that we have it video taped,” said Captain Leon Crone.

The zone can also be used as neutral location for people with custody agreements.

