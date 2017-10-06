Love the Look: Permanent Make-Up!

Cosmetic changes as we age, while normal, can be frustrating. Love the Look is providing our community with some answers!

Eye brows can thin over time and applying make-up daily can be cumbersome and expensive. Susan Hardesty, RN and certified permanent cosmetic professional, has been providing restorative tattooing and other permanent services to the mid-state.

She’s hosting an educational seminar on Thursdsay, October 26 from 6-8pm at her location at 37 Brookwood Avenue, Carlisle, PA.

Learn what permanent make-up can do for you!