Local country music festival to have increased security

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A country music festival in Lancaster County this weekend will have extra security.

Trace Adkins is headlining “Fallfest 26” at Overlook Community Campus in Manheim Township.

“Security has been increased. There will be some things that folks are going to see. There is going to be things that people are not going to see,” said Rich Creeger, program director at WIOV-FM. “The main objective is that everybody comes out, feel safe, and have themselves a great time.”

The concert is Sunday. Tickets are $5.

No coolers are allowed.