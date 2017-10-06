Loaded handgun among items stolen from vehicles in Lancaster County

NEW DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Southern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating recent vehicle thefts around the New Danville area.

Police said on Friday about 10 vehicles were entered the two previous nights.

The locations of the vehicle entries were scattered throughout the 2000 and 2100 blocks of New Danville Pike and the 400 block of Long Lane in Pequea Township.

According to police, stolen items include tools, hunting gear, money, credit cards and a loaded handgun.

Police believe all the vehicles that were entered were left unlocked.

The Southern Lancaster County Regional Police Department encourages all residents to lock their vehicles and keep items out of view.

Anyone with information or surveillance cameras in the areas where vehicle entries were reported is asked to call Det. Burger at 717-872-0352.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.