The Martin Library in York is taking a drastic measure to keep the opioid epidemic out of the building.

Adults are no longer allowed to use the bathrooms.

Problems started when the toilets began to clog. Library officals say drug users were flushing their needles.

Restrooms are available for children.

Officials hope the move is only temporary. In the meantime, they have started a program for teens to build awareness about the dangers of drug use.