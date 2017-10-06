Lebanon man charged with burglary

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man was arrested Thursday following accusations that he tried to enter a home and threatened someone.

Tyson Jefferson, 27, opened a window and partially entered through the window of a residence around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Jefferson is accused of a having a firearm as he tried to enter the home to threaten a woman inside.

Police charged Jefferson with burglary, criminal trespass and simple assault.

A handgun, owned by Jefferson, was recovered, police said.

Jefferson has posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Thursday, according to court documents.

