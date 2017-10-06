Lebanon man charged with burglary

WHTM Staff Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man was arrested Thursday following accusations that he tried to enter a home and threatened someone.

Tyson Jefferson, 27, opened a window and partially entered through the window of a residence around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Jefferson is accused of a having a firearm as he tried to enter the home to threaten a woman inside.

Police charged Jefferson with burglary, criminal trespass and simple assault.

A handgun, owned by Jefferson, was recovered, police said.

Jefferson has posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Thursday, according to court documents.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s