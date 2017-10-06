Inmate at correctional facility had 11 bags of heroin, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate at a Dauphin County correctional facility was charged after he was found in possession of drugs, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg.

Mark Anthony Thomas, 53, had 11 bags of heroin, police said.

Thomas, an inmate at Keystone Correctional Services, Inc. on Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township, was charged Friday for contraband and related counts.

A preliminary hearing in Thomas’ case has been scheduled for Oct. 19.

