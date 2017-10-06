Higashi Jewelry: Endless Combinations for Endless Style!

By Published:

Clara Williams jewelry is designed to create a bold statement, be subtly elegant or remain classically simple. Start a collection with a necklace, then add our interchangeable embellishments and patent pending adapters to easily make CWC jewelry a perfect fit for every occasion!

Each necklace, when worn alone, is beautiful in its own right. Adding different centerpieces onto the magnetic clasps allows you to create your own personal designs, taking the same necklace, with a different centerpiece, to both a business meeting and black tie event.

Susan was here to show off the latest and greatest in trendy accessories. See more: www.higashijewelry.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s