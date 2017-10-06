Harrisburg teen accused of shooting into home with 4 children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old is charged as an adult after police say he fired a gun into a city home while a baby and three other children were inside.

Shaun N. Bullock is accused of firing the shots in the first block of North Linden Street Thursday afternoon.

The mother of the children told police that Bullock was standing in front of her house when she came home, and she ran and hid as he fired a handgun several times.

When Bullock fled, she said she ran into the house to check on her children. She said her 3-month old was sleeping in a front room where the bullets entered the residence.

None of the children were harmed.

The mother also told police her son and Bullock had fought in school earlier in the day.

Police said they attempted to stop a silver Saturn Vue early Friday, but the driver refused to pull over and the stop was terminated. Officers stopped the Saturn when they spotted it again about an hour later, and Bullock, the driver, was arrested without incident.

Bullock is charged with aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, and related firearms offenses. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.

