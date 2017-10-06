Girl’s Pint Out: Drink One for the Girls!

Girls Pint Out is a national craft beer organization for women. Their mission is to build a community of women who love craft beer and who are an active, contributing part of the greater craft beer community.

Through social media, blog posts, and local events hosted by chapters, Girls Pint Out offers a forum for discussion, education, and fun. Events are educational, charitable, and/or social. The majority of events are women-only, but sometimes men are invited.

There is no membership process – just join up for a pint!

