Giant’s newest employee isn’t human

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Giant Food Store on Union Deposit Road has a new employee and he’s getting a lot of attention from customers.

His name is Marty and he’s a robot.

Once an hour, Marty roams through the grocery store, checking for any slipping hazards and scanning shelves for prices that may need to be adjusted or items that need to be restocked.

“The new technology that Marty brings to the store is exciting,” said store manager Nathan Smith.

Marty is a product of Badger Technologies, a company that is based of out of Kentucky.

Smith says he’s not sure how long Marty will stay at the store, but for now, the robot is there as of part a pilot phase.

Smith is also not sure if robots like Marty will appear at any other Giant stores.

For those wondering if Marty will take away any jobs, Smith says the answer is no.

“Marty is here to help us and help the community,” said Smith. “Right now the test with the clean sweep is to make sure that the store is safe for not only customers, but for our associates.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.