Demand for Slide Fire Bump Stocks up amid calls for gun control after Las Vegas shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Demand for Slide Fire Bump Stocks are up in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting.

The shooter, Stephen Paddock, had a bump stock on 12 of the rifles found in his Mandalay Bay hotel suite. The device mimics an automatic weapon when attacked to a semi-automatic rifle.

There have been calls to ban or regulate the device.

At Staudt’s Gun Shop in Harrisburg Slide Fire Bump Stocks use to more of a novelty item. It wasn’t a big seller until the Las Vegas shooting.

“People get passionate when they see something is going to be banned or restricted, they’ll run out and try to buy one, ” said Joe Staudt of Staudt’s Gun shop.

Slide Fire’s company website said orders are suspended due to demand.

Its not just lawmakers open to regulation of the device. The National Rifle Association may see some wiggle room with bump stocks. It released the following statement.

“The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”

Bump stocks hit the market in 2010 after an ATF review found they did not violate any federal laws.