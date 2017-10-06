CV Schools raising awareness about importance of heart screening among young people

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Peyton Walker Foundation is teaming up with the Cumberland Valley School District and the Pinnacle Health cardiovascular unit to offer heart screenings.

The screening will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 in the Dome Gymnasium at the high school.

The clinic is open to students in the Central Pennsylvania region, ages 12-19 years old, who are not currently under the care of a cardiologist.

Julie Walker lost her daughter, Peyton, at the age of 19 from sudden cardiac arrest. She says the screenings save lives.

“Every time we hold a screening,” said Walker. “We find a student with some kind of cardiac issue.”

Walker says echocardiograms will be offered that day on site, free of charge, for those students who are identified as needing additional testing.

“All of the tests are free, no need of co-pays or insurance, everything is covered,” said Walker.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, however, pre-registration is required.

The deadline to register is Oct. 22, 2017.

Visit peytonwalker.org for more information.

