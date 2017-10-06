Child sex abuse investigation leads to charges against 2 in Newville

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are awaiting a preliminary hearing next week in Cumberland County in a child sexual abuse case.

Joseph Barrick, 30, and Tracy Miller, 36, both of Newville, were arrested on Sept. 27 by the Newville Borough Police Department.

Police investigated the two for over a year after they were accused of assaulting and abusing children as long as three years ago.

Barrick is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old and corruption of minors. He is also charged with criminal solicitation related to rape of a child and criminal solicitation related to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Miller is also facing the same charges, as well as involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Both suspects are in Cumberland County Prison and are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

