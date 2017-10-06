Carjackings: How to avoid becoming a victim, what to do if you are

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have some advice after a recent double carjacking about how to avoid becoming a victim and what to do if you’re ever in that situation.

“The first thing I’d remind people is to exercise situational awareness at all times, be aware of their surroundings. We say this all the time. Try to keep your eyes off your cell phone,” said Chief Matthew Millsaps of the West York Borough Police Department.

York Area Regional Police and Southern Regional Police Department say Roy Worrall carjacked two separate drivers at knifepoint and crashed both vehicles. Both drivers were able to escape before the crashes.

“Oftentimes when you have these carjackings, the vehicles are in a stopped position or in an idle position. Just something as simple as making sure your car doors are locked and your windows are rolled up can very easily serve as a preventative measure that may deter some type of attack.”

Police say don’t make it easy for someone to target you. Don’t stay in a parked vehicle for too long, and keep your windows rolled up. They also say no vehicle is worth your life. If a carjacker gets in your car, don’t fight them. Try to get out of the vehicle if there’s a safe place to escape.