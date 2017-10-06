2 charged in 2015 Lancaster homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged with the 2015 homicide of a Lancaster man.

Niziere J. Dean, 21, and Kyaire Thompson-Brown, 18, are charged with homicide and conspiracy in the shooting death of 30-year-old Edward Cameron.

Thompson-Brown, who was 16 at the time of Cameron’s killing, is charged as an adult.

The district attorney’s office says Dean, Thompson-Brown, and Rahdir Maxton shot Cameron in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street. Rahdir Maxton was killed two days later.

The district attorney’s office said the charges were filed after testimony was presented to an investigative grand jury.

Thompson-Brown was arrested Thursday. Dean was already in prison on an unrelated charge.