York man arrested for 2 carjackings, police chase

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man was arrested after he stole two vehicles at knifepoint and led officers on a chase Thursday morning, police said.

Roy S. Worrall, 31, is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal attempt to commit kidnapping.

York Area Regional police said Worrall showed a knife to a woman as she was in her car at a store parking lot along Leader Heights Road. He told her to move to the passenger seat, and as he was getting inside, she was able to run to a nearby store.

Worrall took off with the car, crashed in Glen Rock, then stole another vehicle at knifepoint and drove off with the owner still in the passenger seat, police said.

Worrall let the passenger go as police were chasing him. He eventually crashed again and was taken into custody.

Police said he had several outstanding warrants.