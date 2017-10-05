Toys ‘R’ Us recalls infant wiggle balls

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Toys “R” Us is recalling Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys because the rubber knobs and plastic back can detach and pose a choking hazard to infants.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the retailer has received six reports of the rubber knobs breaking off, including four reports of the pieces found in children’s mouths.

The wiggle balls, also called giggle balls, vibrate and play three different musical tunes. The recalled toys have model number 5F6342E and Toys “R” Us printed on the product.

The balls were sold exclusively at Babies “R” Us and Toys “R” Us stores from June 2016 through January 2017 for about $13.

The safety commission says parents should take the toys away from babies and return them to Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us for a full refund.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Toys ‘R’ Us recalls infant wiggle balls

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s