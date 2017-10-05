Stray showers possible today, more rain likely early next week

Another warm day is in store for us with highs in the low 80s. We’ll have a bit more clouds in the forecast as a front stalls over Central PA bringing us a chance for an afternoon shower. The best chance for a shower will be from 2-8pm today. Tonight we’ll stay mild as increasing cloud cover will keep temperatures in the mid 60s. The weekend ahead looks warm, Saturday still in the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Increasing clouds are on tap for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

We are tracking our next best chance of substantial rainfall from the Gulf that could form into a Category 1 hurricane by landfall (somewhere along the Gulf coast late this weekend), bringing much needed southern tropical steady rain our way by the start of your next workweek lasting for a couple days. An inch or two of rain is possible next Monday and Tuesday.